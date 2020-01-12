Khajimba to appeal CEC decision on re-elections in Abkhazia

The press service of the Abkhazia's President issued a statement stressing that the CEC’s decision to hold re-election on March 22, 2020 was made based on unlawful and unjust decision of the Cassation Board of the Supreme Court of Abkhazia, Sputnik-Abkhazia reported.
The press service noted that the Supreme Court of Abkhazia made the decision amidthe seized complex of government buildings and the unprecedented pressure on judges.
Protests have kicked off in the country as the opposition representatives demand the resignation of the president. On January 10, the cassation instance of the Supreme Court declared the CEC decision on the results of the presidential elections in September illegal.
Khajimba intends to appeal the decision of the Cassation Board to the Presidium of the Supreme Court.