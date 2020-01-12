Iran civil aviation organization apologizes for inconsistencies on Ukrainian plane crash information

Iran's civil aviation organization apologized for information about the crash of a Ukrainian plane near Tehran, Mehr reported.

The organization also profusely apologized for the inconsistencies regarding the information on the crash.

"We never wanted to conceal the truth and are really sorry for publishing the wrong news, the statement added. We vehemently rejected the theory of missile attack at the beginning and provided reason and analysis, but currently, after days of endless effort we have been proven wrong, the organization noted," the source said in a statement.