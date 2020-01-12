Pelosi says senators will pay to block new witnesses as part of Trump's impeachment

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi said the senators will pay if they block new witnesses from testifying as part of the impeachment proceedings against US President Donald Trump, the Associated Press reported.
According to Pelosi, the Americans expect a fair process for the impeachment of the US president.
“It’s about a fair trial,” Pelosi told ABC’s “’This Week.” “They take an oath to have a fair trial and we think that should be with witnesses and documents.”
She warned: “Do that or pay a price.”
Pelosi said earlier that the US House would file charges for impeaching US President Donald Trump to the Senate next week.
The US president said he could take advantage of his executive privilege and block a number of key witnesses, including former national security adviser John Bolton, from testifying in the Senate.