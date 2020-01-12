Irish PM decides to hold snap parliament’s elections

Irish PM Leo Varadkar has decided to hold snap parliamentary elections in the country, The Journal reported.
“I’ve always said that it should only happen when it’s the right time for the country. And it’s been my view for a long time now that the right time would be the summer of 2020. But I have to acknowledge that circumstances have changed,” Varadkar said.
“So I have made a decision. But there is some unfinished business to do which I want to get done,” he added.
And also there is some respect and protocol around this and I would like to speak to the Cabinet, to the leaders of the opposition. So as things stand, the Cabinet will meet on Tuesday and the Dáil will reconvene on Wednesday.
The Sunday Times earlier reported that Varadkar intends to announce the election date before the MPs return from parliamentary vacations on January 15, and the most likely voting date is February 7.