Spaniards hold protests for country's unity

Millions of Spaniards, people of different ideologies, took part on Sunday in demonstrations to defend unity, norms and laws of a democratic state, DW reported.

Processions and rallies organized by a civil platform were held in almost all cities of the kingdom. The reason for the manifestation was the concern of the population in connection with the plans of the newly formed coalition government. It will include representatives of the Spanish Socialist Workers Party, a communist and ultra-left populists from the Podemos party.

The largest rally has been held in Madrid.