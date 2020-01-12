News
Donald Trump appeals to Iran's authorities
Donald Trump appeals to Iran's authorities
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

US President Donald Trump has turned to the Iranian authorities.

"To the leaders of Iran - DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTERS. Thousands have already been killed or imprisoned by you, and the World is watching. More importantly, the USA is watching. Turn your internet back on and let reporters roam free! Stop the killing of your great Iranian people!" Trump tweeted.

As reported earlier, UK Ambassador Robert Macaire was arrested on suspicion of involvement in provoking some radical actions among the protesters. Macaire was detained at the scene of an rally and was released several hours later.

Today, Iranian media reported a protest rally by Iranian students in front of the UK Embassy, ​​against British interference in the country's internal affairs.
