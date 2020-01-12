Iraq agrees to erect monument at Soleimani's site of death

Spaniards hold protests for country's unity

3 killed, 3 injured in Aleppo attack

Irish PM decides to hold snap parliament’s elections

Abkhazia president Raul Khajimba resigns

Donald Trump appeals to Iran's authorities

Pelosi says senators will pay to block new witnesses as part of Trump's impeachment

Mortar shelling hits Balad Air Base in Iraq

Pentagon chief says he saw no intelligence data indicating Soleimani's plans to attack US embassies

World leaders head to Oman to meet new Sultan

Iran civil aviation organization apologizes for inconsistencies on Ukrainian plane crash information

Putin offers Assad to invite Trump to Damascus

Khajimba to appeal CEC decision on re-elections in Abkhazia

Iranian MFA summons UK ambassador for participating in unauthorized rally in Tehran

Pentagon: US no longer expects attacks from Iran in response to General Soleimani's assassination

Armenian deputy PM: Our compatriot was awarded Arms Control Person of the Year price

Yerevan stabbing: Cousins hospitalized

Iranian MFA says UK envoy was arrested for attending illegal gathering

Artsakh President visits number of military units

Thousands of people evacuated in Germany to defuse WWII bombs

Spain, Gibraltar detain criminal group engaged in migrants' transportation

Abkhaz opposition leader says he personally handed over resignation demand to president

Suicide attempt prevented in Armenia

Iranian MP urges to recall UK ambassador

Armenia’s Pashinyan shares new photo from theatre

Armenian, 51, beats his parents: Injured are hospitalized

Students to hold action in protest against UK intervention in Iran affairs

German developers present new version of McLaren 720S Spider supercar

Iranian MFA opens hotline to help families of victims of plane crash near Tehran

Man, 35, hospitalized in Armenia with gunshot wound: suspect arrives at police

Armenian President sends telegram of condolences on death of Oman Sultan

Royal commission to investigate causes of forest fire to be set up in Australia

Bitcoin hits new record

Taliban radical leader killed in air strike in Afghanistan

Criminal investigation department for combating organized crime abolished in Armenia

Thailand: Thousands turn to run against dictatorship

Work on Arc de Triomphe restoration in Syria estimated at $ 1 million

Presidential elections to be held in Abkhazia on March 22

Arpine Hovhannisyan: Why do you so desperately want to the early retirement of CC judges?

Teen discovers planet on third day of internship with NASA

State Department: US intends to isolate Iran diplomatically and economically

Iran forms task force to help families of victims of Ukrainian plane crash

US State Department urges Iranian regime to apologize for UK ambassador detention

CNN: More than dozen Saudi troops to be expelled from US after deadly shooting at Florida base

Armenia Airways cancels Yerevan-Tehran-Yerevan flight for security reasons

Malta ex-president's son elected PM

Donald Trump tweets in Farsi and English in support of Iranian protests

Protest held in Iran: the UK ambassador was detained for several hours

Turkish human rights advocate condemns arrest of Assyrian priest, ghost of 1915 is everywhere, she says

Ukraine president addresses nation on Iran plane crash

Pashinyan is sure Armenian business “will conquer the world”

Pakistani man sentenced to 18 months for illegally crossing Armenia border

Iran president, Canada PM discuss plane crash

Vernatun political club gathers to discuss Iran developments

Armenian PM drinks apricot brandy in Yerevan bar

Armenia president to pay working visit to UAE

Putin, Merkel agree Iran nuclear deal should be preserved

Ukraine official says Iran agrees to pay compensation

Turkey, US representatives discuss US-Iran tension

Ukraine, France presidents agree to involve French experts to decode black boxes

Media reports: US unsuccessfully targeted Iranian military official in Yemen

Iranian spiritual leader orders investigation into negligence in Ukraine plane disaster

Azerbaijan spends $600 thousand on lobbying in Washington, Armenian analyst says

Enthronement ceremony of Armenian Patriarch starts in Istanbul

Armenian foreign minister offers deepest condolences to Oman

Yerevan Mayor visits Zvartnots International Airport

Oman Sultan funeral is held

Abkhazia prosecutor's office launches criminal case over disorder in Sukhumi

No criminal case to be filed for painting of Russian writer’s statue in Yerevan

Armenia appoints ambassador to Cambodia

168.am: Dossiers collected on extramarital affairs of 2 Armenia Constitutional Court judges

Islamic Revolution Guards Corps assumes full responsibility for Ukrainian plane crash near Tehran

Iran attorney general urges immediate investigation into Ukrainian plane crash

Armenia President meets with Yerevan mayor

Armenia soldier is wounded in arm after Azerbaijan shooting

Several Yerevan-Moscow, Moscow-Yerevan flights delayed

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan supporter summoned to NSS for calling PM Pashinyan "agent"

Mall in Yerevan will not operate until January 14

Armenia MOD: Serviceman wounded by Azerbaijan shooting

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan armed forces fired over 700 shots in passing week

Zelensky on Ukrainian plane crash in Iran: We insist that guilt be fully accepted

Road accident in Armenia’s Aragatsotn, driver dies on the spot

Oman Minister of Culture and National Heritage becomes country's new sultan

Armenia culture minister distributes envelopes with letters to Yerevan residents

Armenia ex-Police Chief: Point system for drivers has shortcomings worldwide

Demonstrators holding control of Abkhazia presidential residence for 3rd day

Iran president expresses deep condolences over Ukrainian plane crash near Tehran

US House may send Trump impeachment charges to Senate next week

Car hits 2 street-cleaning women in Yerevan, 1 dies on the spot

Iran says Ukrainian plane crash near Tehran was "human error"

Trump says Iran was planning to attack 4 US embassies

Oman's Sultan Qaboos dies aged 79

Newspaper: Armenia parliament majority faction holding closed talks with executive representatives

Newspaper: Armenia law enforcement system facing difficult task

Newspaper: New developments expected on Armenia’s Amulsar gold mine issue

Armenian TV company's claim against government accepted for proceedings

US Department of State approves sale of 12 F-35 fighters to Singapore

Analyst compares years 2018 and 2019 in Armenia

Hraparak.am: Armenia PM gives power structures a week to dismiss undesired judges of Constitutional Court

US imposing additional sanctions on sectors of Iranian economy