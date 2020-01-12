Abkhazia president Raul Khajimba resigns

The President of Abkhazia Raul Khadjimba decided to resign.
The statement was read out by the former PM, Sergei Shamba, gathered at the president’s state cottage, TASS reported.
The vice-president of Abkhazia, Aslan Bartsits, confirmed this information to TASS.
TASS currently does not have documentary evidence of Khadjimba's resignation; there is also no information on the resignation on the president’s official website. The speaker of the parliament Valery Kvarchia also confirmed the information to TASS.
Hundreds of opposition supporters gathered outside the president’s state cottage building on Sunday.