Iraq agrees to erect monument at Soleimani's site of death

The Iraqi Ministry of Culture on Sunday gave permission to erect a monument on the site of the death of the Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, RIA Novosti reported referring to a member of the parliament’s committee on culture and tourism.
After the meeting with the Minister of Culture, an agreement was reached on the installation of the monument, he said noting that the Minister instructed the general directorate of arts to form a commission, announce a tender and coordinate with the association of sculptors on this issue.
He noted that the location for the monument will be selected during consultations between the civil aviation authority, the Shiite militia and security authority for Baghdad.
As reported earlier, Iranian general was killed on January 3 by the US forces near Baghdad's international airport.
Iran, in its turn, responded with missiles attack on January 8 at bases in Iraq, where the US military is located.
According to Washington, none of the US citizens were injured.