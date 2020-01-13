PM: Oligarchic business model in Armenia shall be replaced by intellectual business model (VIDEO)

I am glad that our meeting with Mikayel took such a turn; of course, provided that business should not interfere with education. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wrote this on Facebook.
"Business itself should be an educational process, whereas school or university education—a means for conducting a more successful and knowledge-based business," he added. "The oligarchic business model in Armenia shall be replaced by an intellectual business model."
Mikayel, had cleared the rubbish from a part of the shack borough in Gyumri has, planted a tree, and now he raises rabbits.
The 15-year-old “entrepreneur” is now ready to share his knowledge with others.