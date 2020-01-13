Trump says he does not care whether Iran will negotiate with US

US President Donald Trump has said that he does not care whether Tehran will negotiate with Washington, and the main thing is that Iran will not have nuclear weapons and there will be no violence against protesters in the country.
“National Security Adviser suggested today that sanctions & protests have Iran ‘choked off’, will force them to negotiate,” Trump wrote on Twitter Sunday. Actually, I couldn’t care less if they negotiate. Will be totally up to them but, no nuclear weapons and “don’t kill your protesters.”