News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 13
USD
479.36
EUR
532.71
RUB
7.86
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.36
EUR
532.71
RUB
7.86
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
South Korea urges North Korea to refrain from offensive language with Seoul
South Korea urges North Korea to refrain from offensive language with Seoul
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

South Korea urges the North Korea to refrain from offensive language on Seoul, say official representative of the ministry of the association Lee Sang-min on Monday.

According to him, showing mutual respect, the South and the North should refrain from insults in order to develop inter-Korean relations and establish peace on the peninsula, KBS World reported

His remarks came after North Korea's former nuclear envoy Kim Kye-gwan urged Seoul last Saturday to act ‘prudently’ in the denuclearization talks, noting that Seoul is not part of them.

“Kim said Seoul seems to still have lingering hope for "playing the role of mediator" between Washington and Pyongyang,” the source noted.

South Korean media reported that the South Korean president’s administration passed a letter from US leader Donald Trump to the North Korea. Earlier, US and North Korean leaders exchanged letters ahead of Trump's visit to the demilitarized zone dividing South and North Korea.

On June 30, Kim Jong-un and Trump have agreed to resume working-level consultations on denuclearization, which were suspended after the unsuccessful completion of their summit in Hanoi in February 2019. In accordance with this agreement, representatives of the United States and North Korea met in Stockholm on October 5, 2019 to discuss prospects for normalizing bilateral relations, but failed to establish a dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang by the end of 2019.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
South Korean and Chinese leaders hope for better ties
South Korean President Moon Jae-in told Chinese President Xi Jinping...
 US ready to continue dialogue with North Korea on denuclearization
However, as he noted, they are not going to stop work in this direction…
 North Korea no longer intends to conduct any talks with South Korea
The representative of the North Korean Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Fatherland criticized the authorities…
 US may ease sanctions against North Korea
After the start of talks at the level of working groups, the White House wants to determine the conditions…
 Pompeo hopes for resumption of talks between the US and North Korea
Asked to comment whether he expects negotiations at the working level to resume at some point in the near future...
 Trump: U.S. in no hurry to lift North Korean sanctions
North Korea has great economic potential and Kim Jong-un understands that he will not achieve economic growth…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos