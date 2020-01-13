South Korea urges North Korea to refrain from offensive language with Seoul

South Korea urges the North Korea to refrain from offensive language on Seoul, say official representative of the ministry of the association Lee Sang-min on Monday.
According to him, showing mutual respect, the South and the North should refrain from insults in order to develop inter-Korean relations and establish peace on the peninsula, KBS World reported.
His remarks came after North Korea's former nuclear envoy Kim Kye-gwan urged Seoul last Saturday to act ‘prudently’ in the denuclearization talks, noting that Seoul is not part of them.
“Kim said Seoul seems to still have lingering hope for "playing the role of mediator" between Washington and Pyongyang,” the source noted.
South Korean media reported that the South Korean president’s administration passed a letter from US leader Donald Trump to the North Korea. Earlier, US and North Korean leaders exchanged letters ahead of Trump's visit to the demilitarized zone dividing South and North Korea.
On June 30, Kim Jong-un and Trump have agreed to resume working-level consultations on denuclearization, which were suspended after the unsuccessful completion of their summit in Hanoi in February 2019. In accordance with this agreement, representatives of the United States and North Korea met in Stockholm on October 5, 2019 to discuss prospects for normalizing bilateral relations, but failed to establish a dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang by the end of 2019.