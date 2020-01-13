Pompeo urges Iraq to punish those guilty for Balad Air Base attack

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on the Iraqi government to take all possible actions to protect military bases and hold accountable those responsible for the recent shelling of the Balad Air Base, where the American contingent is stationed.
"Outraged by reports of another rocket attack on an Iraqi airbase. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured and call on the Government of #Iraq to hold those responsible for this attack on the Iraqi people accountable," he twitter.
As reported earlier, Mortar shelling hit Balad Air Base in northern Iraq, Press TV tweeted.
Seven shells fell on the territory of the air base, leaving four people injured.