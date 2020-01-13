News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 13
USD
479.36
EUR
532.71
RUB
7.86
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.36
EUR
532.71
RUB
7.86
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Pompeo urges Iraq to punish those guilty for Balad Air Base attack
Pompeo urges Iraq to punish those guilty for Balad Air Base attack
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Politics

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on the Iraqi government to take all possible actions to protect military bases and hold accountable those responsible for the recent shelling of the Balad Air Base, where the American contingent is stationed.

"Outraged by reports of another rocket attack on an Iraqi airbase.  I pray for speedy recovery of the injured and call on the Government of #Iraq to hold those responsible for this attack on the Iraqi people accountable," he twitter.

As reported earlier, Mortar shelling hit Balad Air Base in northern Iraq, Press TV tweeted.

Seven shells fell on the territory of the air base, leaving four people injured.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
US and Turkey discuss NATO's increases role in Middle East
Secretary of State Pompeo reiterated that NATO should play a more substantial role in the region...
 Shinzo Abe to have trip to Middle East: Japan sends warship to region to protect ships
“Given the rising regional tensions, this trip is taking place to exchange opinions…
Oriental studies expert: Turkey's foreign policy entering new stage
According to him, if we look at Turkey’s policy in...
 Analyst: Part of Iraqi population opposes US troops withdrawal from country
“He did not say that thy would not withdraw our troops…
Presses: Iraqi PM ignores Trump's phone call
Earlier, the Parliament of Iraq had unanimously voted...
 Armenian political scientist: Iran’s reaction to Qasem Soleimani’s death will be elaborative
“The incident, of course, is a serious blow to the already fragile stability in the region…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos