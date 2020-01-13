Armenia parliament speaker on charge against CC president: No political persecution

YEREVAN. – Hrayr Tovmasyan's or any other person's alleged or perpetrated crime, violation of the law, has nothing to do with his current or former position. Ararat Mirzoyan, Speaker of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, said this in a conversation with journalists today, referring to Constitutional Court (CC) President Hrayr Tovmasyan's statement that months ago he had been warned that he would be charged if he did not resign.

"No position held means that we are doing something right now," Mirzoyan added. "That is, there can be no talk of political persecution."

Referring to media reports that the authorities are gathering information about CC members' personal lives and extramarital affairs to make them retire early, Mirzoyan responded: "I don't have that much time to comment on any fictional theories."

He added that the crisis in the CC still has not been resolved. In response to the question whether the criminal case against Tovmasyan is one of those solutions, the NA Speaker answered: “It has nothing to do with it. (…). The criminal case is not conditioned by his office. "

And as for the next steps of the authorities in resolving the issue of the CC, he said: “There are a thousand working directions. The smoothening of this CC issue is just one of many directions.”