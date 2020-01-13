YEREVAN. – It's a domestic conversation. Ararat Mirzoyan, Speaker of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, said this in a conversation with journalists today referring to the indirect debate between the families of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Artur Vanetsyan, former head of the National Security Service and ex-President of the Football Federation of Armenia.
Mirzoyan added that does not consider Vanetsyan a political opponent.
Artur Vanetsyan and Mariam Pashinyan, the older daughter of PM Nikol Pashinyan, have started an indirect “shooting at each other” in recent days. It all started with an article published in Haykakan Zhamanak daily accusing Vanetsyan of launching the publishing of discrediting materials about the Pashinyan family.