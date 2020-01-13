Criminal case launched on hindering activities of Armenian TV channel journalists

A criminal case has been launched on the fact of hindering the professional activities of Armenian TV channel Kentron TV journalists in the Ovtashen community of the Ararat province, Investigative Committee’s press service reported.
A 53-year-old resident of Ararat province was questioned in the case of the status of the accused, in respect of which he signed a recognizance not to leave. The investigation is ongoing.
As reported earlier, several dozen residents attacked a journalist and cameraman of the Kentron TV channel, beat them and damaged equipment.