US offers North Korea to resume talks in Stockholm

"We've reached out to the North Koreans and let them know that we would like to continue the negotiations in Stockholm that were last undertaken in early October,” White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien told Axios.
The North Korea nuclear program has been causing concern of the world community, its development provoked the introduction by the UN Security Council of sanctions against Pyongyang.
After a series of missile and nuclear tests in 2017, North Korea announced the achievement of the objectives of the program and readiness for denuclearization, implying the withdrawal of nuclear weapons from all over the Korean Peninsula and the receipt of security guarantees.
Two US-North Korea summits have been held since 2018, at which the parties agreed to move towards the denuclearization and normalization of relations, and four inter-Korean summits were also held. Washington is demanding more decisive action from Pyongyang to renounce nuclear weapons, while the North Korea, in turn, notes that the US is not taking anything at all in response to its voluntary denuclearization steps.