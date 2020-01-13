News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 13
USD
479.36
EUR
532.71
RUB
7.86
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.36
EUR
532.71
RUB
7.86
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Pompeo calls for breaking deal with Cuba as part of its foreign medical programs
Pompeo calls for breaking deal with Cuba as part of its foreign medical programs
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on countries participating in Cuba’s foreign medical programs to break off agreements with it because of alleged violations in the working conditions of Cuban doctors.

As the head of American diplomacy tweeted Sunday, Cuba did not respond to a letter from UN special rapporteurs on slavery and human trafficking, which expressed extreme concern about the threats, low salaries and poor working conditions of medical programs abroad.

In October 2019, the US imposed visa restrictions against Cuban officials responsible for the working conditions of Cuban doctors as part of foreign programs. The US State Department argued that physicians are forced to work for many hours without rest in unsafe conditions and with limited mobility. According to the American side, the Cuban authorities allegedly forced doctors to provide assistance as a political tool in exchange for assurances of loyalty.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos