Bloomberg says he spends all his money to get rid of Trump

US presidential candidate billionaire Michael Bloomberg said he was spending all his money to get rid of US leader Donald Trump, Reuters reported.

“Number one priority is to get rid of Donald Trump. I’m spending all my money to get rid of Trump,” Bloomberg told Reuters aboard his campaign bus on Saturday, during a nearly 300-mile (483-km) drive across Texas, one of the 14 states that will vote on Super Tuesday on March 3.

Bloomberg entered the race in November and, according to media reports, spent more than $ 200 million on TV ads. Bloomberg is one of Trump’s active opponents and goes to the polls with a promise to defeat him. However, in order to be nominated as a single candidate from the Democrats, the politician must first get the support of voters in the internal party elections, and then the majority of the votes of the delegates of the party congress in July. According to polls, Bloomberg takes only fifth place among party members so far, losing more than 20% to race leader Joe Biden.

The US presidential election will be held on November 3, 2020.