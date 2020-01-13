Ex-defense minister considers proposals by 3 candidates for Karabakh president

Samvel Babayan—Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) former Defense Minister and Defense Army Commander—has already received proposals from several parties and is considering the proposals of three presidential candidates. Babayan's press service released a statement in this regard.
The statement says that Samvel Babayan, the leader of the United Homeland Party, does not rule out cooperation with any political force in Artsakh.
Moreover, Babayan does not intend to unite with any party, but he is ready to discuss the received proposals to unconditionally support the United Homeland Party in the parliamentary elections, and consequently, on the condition of the implementation of the party's program provisions on the development of Artsakh and the settlement of the Karabakh conflict.