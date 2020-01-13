Pregnant woman loses unborn child in Armenia road accident

A pregnant woman has lost her unborn child after a road accident in Armenia’s Kotayk Province on January 2.
Two cars had collided, and the identities of those who had been hospitalized and of the drivers involved have been ascertained, Shamshyan.com reports.
Also, it turned out that one of the drivers was driving under the influence of alcohol. The drunk driver is the brother-in-law of the former Charentsavan police chief.
The pregnant woman, who was hospitalized as a result of the crash, lost her unborn baby girl in a Yerevan hospital.
Five people, including a 1-year-old child, were hospitalized as a result of the accident.