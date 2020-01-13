Expert: Independent Armenia must confirm its position on Armenian Genocide in Azerbaijan

The Armenian Genocide in Azerbaijan is proof of the impossibility of peaceful coexistence within the borders of one state of Azerbaijani Turks and Artsakh Armenians, head of the President of the Assembly of Azerbaijani Armenians Grigory Ayvazyan told reporters today at Armenian Genocide Memorial.
“What happened in Baku was planned and prepared by the Azerbaijani leadership. First, they tried to free themselves from the Armenians of Baku, and then ‘transported this genocide machine’ to Artsakh. At least 500 Armenians were brutally killed. And this country is now trying to offer a certain status, talking about territorial integrity, while its leadership was the initiator of violence against its own citizens in the capital of the republic. We have lost everything, but our problem can serve our country,” he noted.
According to him, according to official statistics, half a million Armenians lived in Azerbaijan, and over 250,000 Armenians lived in Baku.
“After the pogroms in Sumgait, Baku and Kirovabad, about 404 thousand Armenians emigrated from Azerbaijan to Armenia. Soviet Armenia has repeatedly recognized these actions as genocide, and independent Armenia must confirm this position,” he noted adding that the deprivation of Azerbaijani Armenians is a matter of moral, material, territorial damage, and should be brought to the negotiating table.
“We need to talk not about the so-called Azerbaijani community of Karabakh, but about the violated rights of the half-million Armenian community, the problem of which has been in the shadow of almost 30 years. This is not only a humanitarian issue, it can also help to achieve the desired result for our country,” he said.