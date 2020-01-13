News
State Revenue Committee: Armenia budget revenues over fulfilled by AMD 105bn in 2019
State Revenue Committee: Armenia budget revenues over fulfilled by AMD 105bn in 2019
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The state budget of Armenia for 2019 was based on the 6 trillion 756 billion drams of GDP, of which 1 trillion 401 billion 900 million drams, or 20.75 percent, is planned as tax revenues. State Revenue Committee (SRC) chairman Davit Ananyan stated this during a meeting with journalists today.

According to him, this means that in 2019 we will generate about 6.7 trillion drams of GDP, 20.75 percent of which will be redistributed among the public in the form of taxes.

The SRC chairman stressed that the actual budget execution for 2019 is 1 billion 464 billion 300 million drams, but taking into account the return of 42.8 billion drams. "If we don't take it into account, then the actual performance is 1 trillion 507 billion drams, or the over fulfillment is 105.2 billion drams," he said.

Ananyan also informed that the purpose of the SRC is not to implement plans, but to collect real-life taxes.

"We have helped our taxpayers to file a 1 trillion 650 billion tax liability, as a result of which we have been able to return to taxpayers 170.4 billion drams of taxes and pay off our debts on overpayments from the past," he added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
