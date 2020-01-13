Armenia State Revenue Committee chief: We have 44% increase compared to 2017 budget revenues

YEREVAN. – The overpayments collected from taxpayers until January 1, 2018 are transitional overpayments that have been calculated as tax revenue in previous years. We, having unprecedented budget performance indicators, repaid inherited debts of 132.7 billion drams, reaching 5.9 billion drams. Armenia’s State Revenue Committee (SRC) chairman Davit Ananyan stated this during a meeting with journalists today, adding that this means they have returned 128 billion drams to taxpayers, but not requiring as much taxes from them.
"The Prime Minister has announced that in two years we have the opportunity to increase tax revenues by 30-40 percent," Ananyan also stressed, in particular. "We returned about 200 billion drams to taxpayers, thereby reducing our actual budgetary performance indicator."
He added that Armenia has a 44 percent increase compared to the 2017 budget revenues.