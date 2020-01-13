News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 13
USD
479.36
EUR
532.71
RUB
7.86
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.36
EUR
532.71
RUB
7.86
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Armenia State Revenue Committee chief: We have 44% increase compared to 2017 budget revenues
Armenia State Revenue Committee chief: We have 44% increase compared to 2017 budget revenues
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The overpayments collected from taxpayers until January 1, 2018 are transitional overpayments that have been calculated as tax revenue in previous years. We, having unprecedented budget performance indicators, repaid inherited debts of 132.7 billion drams, reaching 5.9 billion drams. Armenia’s State Revenue Committee (SRC) chairman Davit Ananyan stated this during a meeting with journalists today, adding that this means they have returned 128 billion drams to taxpayers, but not requiring as much taxes from them.

"The Prime Minister has announced that in two years we have the opportunity to increase tax revenues by 30-40 percent," Ananyan also stressed, in particular. "We returned about 200 billion drams to taxpayers, thereby reducing our actual budgetary performance indicator."

He added that Armenia has a 44 percent increase compared to the 2017 budget revenues.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar goes up in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also rose in the country…
 Environmentalist: Armenian government needs to get more serious about environmental issues
According to environmentalist Silva Adamyan, the...
 Armenia Civil Aviation Committee: Cheap airline tickets do not include luggage
At first, these tickets were not perceived in the same way in Europe, too…
 Armenia Civil Aviation Committee. Tomorrow's flight to Italy may be delayed
The committee chief explained why…
 Armenia State Revenue Committee chief: Why have we “targeted” show business representatives?
Davit Ananyan mentioned the reason…
 Armenia State Revenue Committee: We will have our representative at Lars checkpoint in February
The committee chief said the respective nomination has already been submitted to the government…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos