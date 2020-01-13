Armenia Civil Aviation Committee: We expect very serious flows in 2020

YEREVAN. – We have decided to take the lift the “air tax” for new destinations. Tatevik Revazian, Chair of the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia, stated this during a press conference today
"It actually had a huge impact," she added. “If we had 6 to 7 destinations to Europe so far, we would have 16-17 after this change. That is to say, all this has had a very serious impact, and we expect very serious flows during 2020. "
According to her, it would be very good for Armenian citizens to have the opportunity to visit Europe with direct flights, convenient hours and cheap prices, and this can bring a big change, as well as affect tourism development.
"We hope a very large flow will come to Armenia," Revazian said. "It will create a lot of jobs, and the economy will grow from all this."