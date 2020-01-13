Armenia State Revenue Committee: We will have our representative at Lars checkpoint in February

YEREVAN. – The candidacy of Armenia’s representative at the Lars checkpoint on the Georgia-Russia border has already been submitted to the government. State Revenue Committee (SRC) Chairman Davit Ananyan stated about this during a meeting with journalists today.
According to him, now the respective opinions of different agencies are being gathered, and they already have the view of the Foreign Ministry. "I think we will have an appointment this month, in January, and we will have our representative at the Lars checkpoint already as of February."
Ananyan added that in practice, they have no problems with their Russian associates. "We have no problem at the Lars checkpoint," the SRC chairman added, in particular.