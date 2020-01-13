News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 13
USD
479.36
EUR
532.71
RUB
7.86
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.36
EUR
532.71
RUB
7.86
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Armenia State Revenue Committee: We will have our representative at Lars checkpoint in February
Armenia State Revenue Committee: We will have our representative at Lars checkpoint in February
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The candidacy of Armenia’s representative at the Lars checkpoint on the Georgia-Russia border has already been submitted to the government. State Revenue Committee (SRC) Chairman Davit Ananyan stated about this during a meeting with journalists today.

According to him, now the respective opinions of different agencies are being gathered, and they already have the view of the Foreign Ministry. "I think we will have an appointment this month, in January, and we will have our representative at the Lars checkpoint already as of February."

Ananyan added that in practice, they have no problems with their Russian associates. "We have no problem at the Lars checkpoint," the SRC chairman added, in particular.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar goes up in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also rose in the country…
 Environmentalist: Armenian government needs to get more serious about environmental issues
According to environmentalist Silva Adamyan, the...
 Armenia Civil Aviation Committee: Cheap airline tickets do not include luggage
At first, these tickets were not perceived in the same way in Europe, too…
 Armenia Civil Aviation Committee. Tomorrow's flight to Italy may be delayed
The committee chief explained why…
 Armenia State Revenue Committee chief: Why have we “targeted” show business representatives?
Davit Ananyan mentioned the reason…
 Armenia Civil Aviation Committee: We expect very serious flows in 2020
We have decided to take the lift the “air tax” for new destinations, the committee chief said…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos