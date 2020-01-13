News
Monday
January 13
Armenia State Revenue Committee chief: Why have we “targeted” show business representatives?
Armenia State Revenue Committee chief: Why have we “targeted” show business representatives?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Culture


YEREVAN. – Why have we “targeted” the show business representatives? Because we needed their help to create a positive culture. Armenia’s State Revenue Committee (SRC) Chairman Davit Ananyan stated this during a meeting with journalists today.

"Our show business representatives are helping us a lot, and are already bringing paying taxes to the level of culture," he added.

But Ananyan did not want to name if there were any criminal cases against which show business representatives. "The important thing is not these things, but the fact that, if not a culture, at least an interest in paying taxes has emerged among people," he said, in particular.

The SRC chairman informed that the number of income declarations by Armenia’s show business representatives has increased and reached about 20 people. "They will be in our focus again this year," he added. "Let's see if that number is increased by times, or by arithmetic progression."
