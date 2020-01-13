Iran's agency unveils video of UK envoy at unauthorized demonstration area

Iran’s Tasnim agency released a video on Monday allegedly capturing the UK envoy to Tehran, Robert Macaire, in an unauthorized protest rally in the Iranian capital, TASS reported.
Two men were captured and one of them looks similar to the envoy. They are surrounded by people.
Tasnim reported that Iranian law enforcement authorities detained and released Macaire several hours later because he participated in a protest and tried to lead the crowd during a demonstration near Amirkabir University of Technology. Macaire was summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Sunday.
The diplomat said he did not take part in the demonstrations, but only intended to pay tribute to the victims of the crash of the Ukrainian plane.
According to him, he left the venue five minutes later.
First footage released by Police, showing #UK ambassador to #Iran Rob Macaire and his companion attending an illegal gathering in #Tehran pic.twitter.com/KxaEzR3b7H— Tasnim News Agency (@Tasnimnews_EN) 13 января 2020 г.