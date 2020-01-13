News
Monday
January 13
News
Environmentalist: Armenian government needs to get more serious about environmental issues
Environmentalist: Armenian government needs to get more serious about environmental issues
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

The approaches to all spheres of activity of the society, including mining and urban development need to be revised. This is what environmentalist Karine Danielyan told reporters today.

According to him, it is necessary to work on increasing citizens’ consciousness, and this can be done through the introduction of a mandatory subject in school. “Climate change is a global issue, and natural disasters, including fires are the result of the rise of the average temperature by 0.5-0.6 degrees. Experts say increase of temperature by 2 degrees may lead to severe consequences,” she stated.

According to environmentalist Silva Adamyan, the fires that were recorded in Armenia’s Lori and Tavush Provinces in the winter are nonsensical. “The fires weren’t large-scale fires, but we need to see a change of attitude. If a fire like the fire in Australia spreads in Armenia, this will be a disaster. It is also important for the country’s leadership to show a more serious approach to environmental issues,” she stated.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
