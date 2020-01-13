News
Armenia, Indonesia presidents discuss prospects of cooperation within Eurasian Economic Union
YEREVAN. – Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, who is in the United Arab Emirates on a working visit, today met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned this from the press service of the President’s staff.

The President of Indonesia touched upon Armenian-Indonesian historical relations.

Highlighting the continuation of traditions, President Sarkissian, in turn, said that his goal is to encourage the expansion of cooperation between the two countries. He added that owing to the broad geographical scope of Armenians and Armenian business, the potential for this cooperation is growing.

The two Presidents stressed the importance of expanding cooperation and exchange of experience in IT, creative education, and innovation.

The Presidents also exchanged views on the prospects of cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union.

They also discussed the importance of facilitating mutual visits and contacts between the citizens of the two countries, and promoting tourism between Armenia and Indonesia.

They also touched upon cooperation opportunities in agriculture and food security.
