Armenia Civil Aviation Committee on flights to Iran: We would not make such statement if there was no danger

YEREVAN. – As the Civil Aviation Committee, we are required to declare any risks that may arise during the flight. Tatevik Revazian, Chair of the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia, stated this during a press conference today, referring to the delay of the flight to Iran.
"But ultimately, the airline, the one in charge of flight safety will make the decision whether or not it will listen to our recommendations," she added. “We would not make such a statement if there was no danger. That is, we cooperate very closely with international organizations, and these recommendations come from international structures that now they should not to fly through the airspace of Iran, and they have to be careful."
Revazian noted that an investigation is still in progress into the Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed in Iran, and therefore they are obliged to report that there is a danger until the results of the investigation are available.