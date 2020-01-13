News
ՀայEngРусTür
Members of new Spanish government take oaths
Members of new Spanish government take oaths
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Members of the new government of Spain took the oath on Monday in front of King Felipe VI  at the residence of the monarch in the palace of Zarzuela, AP reported.

“Spain's King Felipe VI presided over the short ceremony on Monday, marking the inauguration of an administration led by Socialist leader Pedro Sánchez with five ministers from the anti-austerity United We Can (Podemos) party,” AP said.

Party’s leader Pablo Iglesias, is one of four deputy prime ministers of the new cabinet.

Sanchez’s statement as PM put an end to the protracted political crisis in the kingdom. For about eight months, there was acting government of Spain, since the parties failed to agree on the formation of a cabinet following the election results.
