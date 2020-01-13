Opposition Bright Armenia faction in parliament: We, acting Police Chief discussed changes in police (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – On our initiative today we met with the Acting Chief of the Police of the Republic of Armenia (RA), Arman Sargsyan. Edmon Marukyan, head of the opposition Bright Armenia faction in the National Assembly (NA), wrote this on Facebook today.
"We discussed the changes being carried out in the police, and the agenda issues for future reforms," he added. “Arman Sargsyan answered the questions of the faction’s MPs. On the initiative of the NA Bright Armenia faction, the meetings with the heads of the structures of the RA security sector will continue."