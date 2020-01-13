News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 13
USD
479.36
EUR
532.71
RUB
7.86
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.36
EUR
532.71
RUB
7.86
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Armenia Civil Aviation Committee: Cheap airline tickets do not include luggage
Armenia Civil Aviation Committee: Cheap airline tickets do not include luggage
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Cheap airline tickets to Europe only include the cost of the airline ticket; that is, a very small luggage is expected, in that case. Tatevik Revazian, Chair of the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia, stated this during a press conference today, noting that it is envisaged that passengers will placed their luggage under their seats.

"At first, these tickets were not perceived in the same way in Europe, too," she added. “But later on, people learned; and if they went somewhere for a few days, they would go in a backpack; I hope this culture will spread in Armenia as well. ”

She advised that when buying an airline ticket, people should read each line very carefully, what the price includes, and what the conditions are.

Revazian noted that Ryanair planes organize their flights within 25 minutes, and therefore their passengers should be very prepared so as not to have “surprises” at the airport.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar goes up in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also rose in the country…
 Environmentalist: Armenian government needs to get more serious about environmental issues
According to environmentalist Silva Adamyan, the...
 Armenia Civil Aviation Committee. Tomorrow's flight to Italy may be delayed
The committee chief explained why…
 Armenia State Revenue Committee chief: Why have we “targeted” show business representatives?
Davit Ananyan mentioned the reason…
 Armenia State Revenue Committee: We will have our representative at Lars checkpoint in February
The committee chief said the respective nomination has already been submitted to the government…
 Armenia Civil Aviation Committee: We expect very serious flows in 2020
We have decided to take the lift the “air tax” for new destinations, the committee chief said…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos