Armenia Civil Aviation Committee: Cheap airline tickets do not include luggage

YEREVAN. – Cheap airline tickets to Europe only include the cost of the airline ticket; that is, a very small luggage is expected, in that case. Tatevik Revazian, Chair of the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia, stated this during a press conference today, noting that it is envisaged that passengers will placed their luggage under their seats.
"At first, these tickets were not perceived in the same way in Europe, too," she added. “But later on, people learned; and if they went somewhere for a few days, they would go in a backpack; I hope this culture will spread in Armenia as well. ”
She advised that when buying an airline ticket, people should read each line very carefully, what the price includes, and what the conditions are.
Revazian noted that Ryanair planes organize their flights within 25 minutes, and therefore their passengers should be very prepared so as not to have “surprises” at the airport.