Process of extradition of Armenia ex-MP continues

YEREVAN. – Former MP Levon Sargsyan remains in custody. Arevik Khachatryan, Head of the Information and Public Relations Department of the Prosecutor's Office of Armenia, informed this to Armenian News-NEWS.am, and added that the process of his extradition is also ongoing.
Sargsyan is accused of ordering the robbery attack, about 12 years ago, on the house of Armen Avetisyan, now ex-head of the Customs Committee.
He was charged under the Criminal Code articles of on robbery for theft of large property, and participation in criminal collaboration.