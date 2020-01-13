News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 13
USD
479.36
EUR
532.71
RUB
7.86
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.36
EUR
532.71
RUB
7.86
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Process of extradition of Armenia ex-MP continues
Process of extradition of Armenia ex-MP continues
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – Former MP Levon Sargsyan remains in custody. Arevik Khachatryan, Head of the Information and Public Relations Department of the Prosecutor's Office of Armenia, informed this to Armenian News-NEWS.am, and added that the process of his extradition is also ongoing.

Sargsyan is accused of ordering the robbery attack, about 12 years ago, on the house of Armen Avetisyan, now ex-head of the Customs Committee.

He was charged under the Criminal Code articles of on robbery for theft of large property, and participation in criminal collaboration.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Australian authorities to allocate about $ 35 million to restore wildlife after fires
She announced allocation of 50 million Australian dollars…
 Volcano eruption in Ecuador
The last time the volcano erupted in June 2018...
 Pregnant woman loses unborn child in Armenia road accident
Two cars had collided in Kotayk Province on January 2…
 Criminal case launched on hindering activities of Armenian TV channel journalists
A 53-year-old resident of Ararat province was questioned in the case of the status of the accused…
 Pakistani man sentenced to 18 months for illegally crossing Armenia border
The 27-year-old man was sentenced to three years in jail back in 2016...
 Islamic Revolution Guards Corps assumes full responsibility for Ukrainian plane crash near Tehran
Head of the Aerospace Division of the IRGC referred to the unintentional downing of the passenger plane…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos