Abkhazia parliament approves president's resignation

Parliament of Abkhazia granted the request of Raul Khajimba for resignation from the post of president, Speaker Valery Kvarchia told RIA Novosti.

The parliament of Abkhazia began a session Monday that will approve his resignation, 34 of 35 MPs were present in the hall.

“The resignation of Raul Khajimba has been accepted by parliament,” Kvarchia said. According to him, 32 deputies voted for the resignation, two against.

The protesters, demanding the resignation of the president, broke into the administration of the head of Abkhazia on January 9. The next day, the Supreme Court of Abkhazia canceled the results of the presidential election, which took place in September last year. The CEC has scheduled the re-election of the president of the republic on March 22.

On Sunday, the vice-president of Abkhazia, Aslan Bartsits, said that the president of the republic, Raul Khadjimba, signed a resignation document. According to him, this was done in order to avoid bloodshed.