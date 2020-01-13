Armenia car importers protesting outside State Revenue Committee

YEREVAN. – There is one broker to clear the cars from customs; he says, "I have so much work, I can't make it." One of Armenia’s car importers told reporters about this during their protest action in front of the State Revenue Committee today.

"They had to provide brokers for us to be able to make a [customs] declaration," he explained. “There are so many cars standing at the border that people didn’t have time to declare. We have invoices as for when we bought the cars and made payments. We have done everything to clear the cars [from customs in Armenia] in 2019, but they have not provided workers. ”

Protesters are demanding more time from Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan so that they resolve their issue.

"We all face the problem that there are no brokers," they added. "We have brought [the cars] in until December 31 to clear [them] from customs at the 2019 customs clearance fees, but this is what happened."