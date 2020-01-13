Minister: About 70% of children under 5 don't attend kindergartens in Armenia

Seventy percent of children under 5 don’t attend kindergartens in Armenia, meaning they don’t receive pre-school education. This is what Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Arayik Harutyunyan declared during a discussion on the bill on making amendments to the law on pre-school education held as part of the session of the Standing Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Diaspora, Youth and Sport of the National Assembly today.

According to him, the government has set the objective to fix the situation that has been created. “This bill determines the principles of the state policy on pre-school education in Armenia, regulates the legal relations of natural and legal persons participating in the process of pre-school education and is aimed at ensuring access to pre-school education,” he explained, adding that in accordance with the submitted bill, pre-school education will be inclusive, and teachers working at pre-schools and kindergartens will undergo training. He also stated that his bill has been considered during public deliberations and has been discussed with experts, as well as NGO representatives and that the parliamentary committee has given a positive conclusion.