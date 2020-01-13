Psychologist on Armenia PM's statements and efforts to shift focus

Starting this year, Prime Minister NIkol Pashinyan has been irresponsibly making inaccurate statements regarding the number of deaths of soldiers throughout Armenia’s history and the GDP. Georgia’s economy minister pointed out that the Prime Minister had lied, and even Saakashvili sort of mocked Armenia for those statements. This is what psychologist Mihrdat Madatyan told reporters today, touching upon the notes that former director of the National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan and Pashinyan’s daughter, Mariam Pashinyan have been addressing to each other over the past couple of days.

According to him, there was gossip to shift the focus. “Armenians like intrigues and like to see the focus be shifted from what is said at the highest level. This was simply a way of shifting the people’s focus. It is like a big balloon that is about to pop, and the only way to save it from popping is to create a family soap opera. As far as I remember, Pashinyan’s daughter, Mariam wasn’t on Facebook anymore,” Mihrdat Madatyan said.

According to him, the balloon is going to pop slowly. “The historical facts that Mr. Pashinyan presents to the people every time are like a fog that is going to clear. After all, the people have the ability to think, and thanks to that ability, they will understand that what they are told is wrong and inaccurate. After a couple of times, they will come back to reality and stop believing him.”