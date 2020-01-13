News
Maternity hospital of Armenia’s Yeghvard town closing down, employees stage protest
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


The maternity hospital in Yeghvard town of Armenia’s Kotayk Province is being liquidated, which is why its medical workers are protesting today.

In a conversation with reporters, one of them said that they had been moved to this department for a year already, and already had good specialists at this maternity hospital.

"We have increased the number by 17 births," they said. “We have good specialists, we are on duty. We had 136 births in 2019, but we should have had 150 births. "

According to the decision of the Ministry of Health, funding of a number of provincial medical facilities is being stopped, as a result of which some provincial maternity hospitals are closing down.

A few days ago, a similar protest was held in Maralik town.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
