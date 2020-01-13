Armenia parliament to hold hearings on legislative changes in audiovisual media services

YEREVAN. – Last year we announced that we were going to make amendments to the law on television and radio. In this context, we plan to hold parliamentary hearings with the participation of all stakeholders. Mkhitar Hayrapetyan, an MP of Armenia’s ruling My Step alliance and Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Diaspora, Youth and Sport, said this at the committee meeting when discussing a bill on making amendments to the law on preschool education.

According to the MP, the parliament will also hold hearings on legislative changes in audiovisual media services

"The hearings begin on January 16 at 11am in the National Assembly Sessions’ Hall," Hayrapetyan said.

Other members of the committee supported this initiative.