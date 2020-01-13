News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 13
USD
479.36
EUR
532.71
RUB
7.86
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.36
EUR
532.71
RUB
7.86
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Dollar goes up in Armenia
Dollar goes up in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 479.36/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is up by AMD 0.10 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 532.71 (up by AMD 0.92), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 621.54 (down by AMD 4.76) and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.86 (up by AMD 0.05) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 276.1, AMD 23,943.74 and AMD 14,934.02, respectively.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Environmentalist: Armenian government needs to get more serious about environmental issues
According to environmentalist Silva Adamyan, the...
 Armenia Civil Aviation Committee: Cheap airline tickets do not include luggage
At first, these tickets were not perceived in the same way in Europe, too…
 Armenia Civil Aviation Committee. Tomorrow's flight to Italy may be delayed
The committee chief explained why…
 Armenia State Revenue Committee chief: Why have we “targeted” show business representatives?
Davit Ananyan mentioned the reason…
 Armenia State Revenue Committee: We will have our representative at Lars checkpoint in February
The committee chief said the respective nomination has already been submitted to the government…
 Armenia Civil Aviation Committee: We expect very serious flows in 2020
We have decided to take the lift the “air tax” for new destinations, the committee chief said…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos