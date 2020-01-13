Armenia Parliament considers bill on not summoning minors to interview

Minors in Armenia will be interviewed under video surveillance and with the participation of a psychologist, and if the court is satisfied with the previously held interview in terms of the information received, the minor won’t be summoned to another interview. This is what deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Nikolay Baghdasaryan declared during a discussion on the bill on making amendments and supplements to the Penitentiary Code held as part of the session of the Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs of the National Assembly today.

According to him, the aim is to protect the mental health of a child since, in his opinion, children are exposed to stress to a certain extent.

After long discussions, the Committee approved the bill.