Citizens of Armenia's Yeghvard protesting against closure of maternity ward

We’re going to lead a struggle and aren’t going to take anyone’s opinion into consideration, not even the minister’s opinion. This is what one of the citizens protesting against the closure of the maternity ward in the city of Yeghvard said today.

“I’ll call the mayor and elders of Yeghvard to come and close roads. The minister has to be held responsible for his actions,” the citizen said, frustrated.

One of the doctors said dismissing them with a government decision is not fair.

By the decision of the Ministry of Healthcare of Armenia, there will be no more funding for several medical institutions in Armenia’s provinces, as a result of which several regional maternity wards will be closed down.