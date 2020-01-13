Iranian MPs call for expulsion of UK envoy

A number of Iranian lawmakers called on the Foreign Ministry to take decisive action and expel the British ambassador to Iran, Rob Macaire, for participating in a protest rally in Tehran, Mehr reported.
Macaire was briefly detained during a protest rally over a plane crash in front of the one of the Tehran universities last Saturday.
“An ambassador who interferes in internal affairs of the host country contrary to diplomatic regulations, must be expelled,” said Naghavi Hossieni, Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, at Monday’s open session.
“Our question is what happens that the UK ambassador attends there [the rally] and personally starts to take photos and videos?” Hassan Hosseini Shahroudi, a member of Velaie Faction, told Mehr News Agency. “Certainly this has not been accidental and detailed investigations are needed to determine the role of UK, US and other enemies of the Islamic Republic in illegal gatherings,” he said, adding, “Many of the lawmakers are calling for the expulsion of the UK ambassador and its necessary to adopt this measure.”
MP Mohammadreza Pourebrahimi called on the Foreign Ministry to make a decision on this issue. “Foreign Minister [Zarif] should give a decisive response to the issue and it is necessary to hold an emergency meeting in the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee on the issue and to expel the UK envoy as soon as possible.”