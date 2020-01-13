Armenia to set 10 new state awards

Taking into consideration the significant of state awards of the Republic of Armenia, in my opinion, it is necessary to regulate the relations pertaining to state awards by law and grant the Prime Minister powers to grant a state award to this or that person. This is what First Deputy Minister of Justice of Armenia Rafik Grigoryan declared during a discussion on the bill “On state awards” held as part of the session of the Standing Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Diaspora, Youth and Sport of the National Assembly of Armenia today.

There are ten awards set under the bill, including awards in literature and social-political journalism, music and performing arts, fine arts, theatrical art, cinema, architecture and urban development, exact and natural sciences, humanities and social sciences, astrophysics (including in the fields of physics and mathematics), as well as for international contributions to the field of high technology.

In addition, as the deputy minister mentioned, the government shall be entitled to set other types of awards of the Republic of Armenia, and the procedure for conferring and handing the awards shall be established by the government.