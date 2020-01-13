Armenia military prosecutor follows conscription process at MOD central recruitment station

On January 13, Armenia’s Military Prosecutor, Deputy Prosecutor General Vahe Harutyunyan visited the central recruitment station of the Ministry of Defense, and the process of organizing the military draft.
The military prosecutor emphasized that there were no concerns or complaints by the conscripts and their parents about the impartiality of the draws for the draft.
Harutyunyan was also present at the medical examinations at the recruitment station.
In the end, he assessed the process of recruiting as satisfactory.