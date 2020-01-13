Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker on Baku pogroms in 1990

Today we paid tribute to the victims of the Baku pogroms at Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex. Thirty years ago (January 13-19, 1990), tens of thousands of Armenians were brutally slaughtered in Baku and forcefully displaced, and the city with an Armenian population of nearly 250,000 was emptied of Armenians after the atrocities that took place for six days. This is what Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Lena Nazaryan wrote on her Facebook page.

She particularly stated the following:

“The actions committed against the Armenians in Baku and Sumgait were organized or at least perpetrated upon the permission of the authorities of Azerbaijan, and what is noteworthy is the fact that the monument to the Armenian victims of the pogroms in Baku and Sumgait is located at Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex. Tens of thousands of Armenians were brutally slaughtered in Baku and forcefully displaced just because of their ethnic belonging, just like the 1.5 million Armenians who were annihilated during the first genocide perpetrated by the Turkish government in the early 20th century.

Today, the Armenian people, who have experienced the horror of genocide, are particularly responsible for disclosure of the basic reasons for intolerance and discrimination and the prevention of crimes against humanity and genocides.”