Court overturns death sentence to Pervez Musharraf

The court overturned the death sentence on former President Pervez Musharraf, ruling that the special court, which found him guilty of treason last year, was unconstitutional, AFP reported.

The high court in the eastern city of Lahore declared the process of filing a complaint, the composition of the court, the prosecution side 'unlawful' in connection with which his sentence was canceled. Now Musharraf, who is in Dubai, now free.

The prosecution may initiate a new case against Musharraf with the approval of the federal cabinet.

However, lawyer Saroop Ijaz believes that if the High Court does not order the government to do so, it is unlikely that any further action will be taken.

The case was initially opened by ex-PM Nawaz Sharif, he explained, and not by the current government of PM Imran Khan, whose political point of view is absolutely clear - they don’t want to do this.