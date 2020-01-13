News
Attorneys appeal court decision on detaining Norayr Panosyan, whose best man is Armenia Constitutional Court President
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The court decision to detain Norayr Panosyan (whose wedding’s best man is President of the Constitutional Court of Armenia Hrayr Tovmasyan) has been appealed, as reported Tigran Atanesyan, one of Panosyan’s attorneys.

When asked what the attorneys expect from the decision of the Criminal Court of Appeal, Atanesyan said the following: “We hope the judge is a normal judge who will grant our appeal.”

On January 9, the court granted the motion filed by the investigator of the Special Investigation Service and rendered a decision to detain Panosyan.

On November 6, the Criminal Court of Appeal had released Norayr Panosyan on the ground of absence of substantiated suspicion.

The charge brought against Norayr Panosyan has been supplemented with part 2 of Article 308 of the Criminal Code of Armenia (misuse of official powers that negligently caused grave consequences), and a motion for detention has been filed again.

 
