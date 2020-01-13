Abkhazia’s PM takes office as president

Abkhazia's PM Valeri Bganba took up the duties of the President of the Republic, TASS reported referring to a statement.

The press service of the Cabinet specified that Bganba will continue to lead the government.

Protesters, demanding the resignation of President-elect Raul Khajimba, on January 9. broke into the building of the presidential administration. The parliament of the republic at an extraordinary session adopted the appeal to the resignation of the president. On Sunday evening, after four days of protests, Khajimba wrote a letter of resignation, which was adopted on Monday by the parliament.

On Friday, the Supreme Court of Abkhazia quashed the decision of the country's Central Election Commission on the results of the presidential election and decided to have a re-election. The Central Election Commission on Sunday scheduled elections for March 22. The Khajimba press service noted he would appeal the CEC decision.